Cucumber Salad with Buttermilk Dressing and Pickled Onion

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pickled onion In a small saucepan, bring the vinegar, sugar, water and salt just to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat; add the onion. Let cool, then refrigerate until chilled.

Step 2 Make the dressing In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Make the salad In a medium bowl, toss all of the cucumbers with the vinegar and the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and let stand for 5 minutes.