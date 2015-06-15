Cucumber Salad with Buttermilk Dressing and Pickled Onion
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas
July 2015

Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas cut two different types of cucumber into slices and chunks and serve them with a creamy herb dressing and sunflower sprouts and seeds. Slideshow: More Cucumber Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED ONION

  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced

DRESSING

  • 1/2 cup crème fraîche
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon minced chives
  • 1 tablespoon minced parsley
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • Sea salt
  • Black pepper

SALAD

  • 3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 3 Kirby cucumbers, cut into thin wedges
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Sea salt
  • Black pepper
  • Sunflower sprouts, roasted sunflower seeds and tarragon leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pickled onion

In a small saucepan, bring the vinegar, sugar, water and salt just to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat; add the onion. Let cool, then refrigerate until chilled.

Step 2    Make the dressing

In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    Make the salad

In a medium bowl, toss all of the cucumbers with the vinegar and the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Spoon the dressing into shallow bowls and top with the cucumber salad. Drain the onion and scatter over the salad. Garnish with sunflower sprouts and seeds, tarragon and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve.

