Cucumber-Rose Gin Spritz
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Natasha Bahrami
June 2019

A classic combination of gin, lemon, and club soda gets a refreshing twist with cucumber, basil, and black cardamom infused syrup. Dried rose petals add a subtle floral flavor and act as a beautiful garnish.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) savory gin (such as Edinburgh Seaside Gin)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Cucumber, Basil, and Cardamom Syrup
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • Ice cubes
  • 2 tablespoons club soda
  • Persian cucumber strips and dried rose petals (such as Rose Dose)

How to Make It

Step

Combine gin, syrup, and lemon juice in a Boston cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice cubes. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a cognac snifter glass filled with ice cubes. Top with club soda, and garnish with cucumber strips and dried rose petals.

