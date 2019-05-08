Cucumber-Rose Gin Spritz

Victor Protasio
A classic combination of gin, lemon, and club soda gets a refreshing twist with cucumber, basil, and black cardamom infused syrup. Dried rose petals add a subtle floral flavor and act as a beautiful garnish.
How to Make It
Step
Combine gin, syrup, and lemon juice in a Boston cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice cubes. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a cognac snifter glass filled with ice cubes. Top with club soda, and garnish with cucumber strips and dried rose petals.