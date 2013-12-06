Cucumber-Mint Salad with Creamy Lemon & Greek Yogurt Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
May 2014

A simple salad of cucumbers and fresh spearmint comes together perfectly with a lemony, creamy vinaigrette made from Greek yogurt. Slideshow: More Salads

Ingredients

Vinaigrette

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Zest of one medium lemon
  • 3 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

Salad

  • 3 medium cucumbers, sliced (about 4 cups)
  • 1/4 cup chopped spearmint
  • Kosher or sea salt, if necessary

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 2    

Pat the cucumber slices dry between paper towels. Combine with the mint in a large bowl. Toss with the vinaigrette and season with additional salt, if desired. Serve chilled.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be prepared one to two days in advance.

