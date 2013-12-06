Cucumber-Mint Salad with Creamy Lemon & Greek Yogurt Vinaigrette

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
A simple salad of cucumbers and fresh spearmint comes together perfectly with a lemony, creamy vinaigrette made from Greek yogurt. Slideshow: More Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients. Chill until ready to serve.
Step 2
Pat the cucumber slices dry between paper towels. Combine with the mint in a large bowl. Toss with the vinaigrette and season with additional salt, if desired. Serve chilled.
Make Ahead
The vinaigrette can be prepared one to two days in advance.
