Cucumber, Basil, and Cardamom Syrup
Victor Protasio
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Natasha Bahrami
June 2019

This infused simple syrup brings a smoky, herbal flavor to the Cucumber-Rose Gin Spritz. Leftover syrup is perfect for adding complexity to lemonade or poaching fruit for a light summer dessert.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 medium Persian cucumber, peeled, seeded, and chopped (about 1/2 cup)
  • 5 black cardamom pods, cracked
  • 2 large fresh basil leaves
  • Pinch of flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)

How to Make It

Step

Stir together sugar, 1 cup water, cucumber, cardamom, and basil in a small saucepan. Bring to a low boil over medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved and syrup is slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Cool 20 minutes. Pour mixture through a strainer into a bowl, discarding solids. Stir in salt. Syrup can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

