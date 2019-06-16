Cucumber-Avocado Salad with Gooseberry Piri Piri Soup
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Kwame Onwuachi
July 2019

Onwuachi’s bright, summery salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, gooseberries, avocado, and mint might seem simple at first, but stand back. With its Trinidadian Green Seasoning (which delivers a sinus-clearing wallop of fresh ginger and fruity aromatics from the Scotch bonnet chiles) and an addictive, tangy, gazpacho-like Gooseberry Piri Piri (you will want to drink a basin of it), this 30-minute recipe is one of the best things we’ve eaten this year. Serve very cold.

Ingredients

  •  5 Persian cucumbers (about 12 ounces), peeled, if desired
  • 1/2 cup Trinidadian Green Seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups halved fresh gooseberries, white grapes, and/or husk cherries
  • 1 1/2 cups halved yellow cherry tomatoes
  • 2 large ripe avocados (about 1 pound), cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 12 flowering baby cucumbers (optional)
  • 4 cups Gooseberry Piri Piri

How to Make It

Step 1    

Starting at one end of 1 Persian cucumber, cut a 3/4-inch-thick piece at an angle. Rotate cucumber a quarter turn, and cut another 3/4-inch-thick piece at an opposite angle, forming an oblique shape. Continue cutting until entire cucumber is chopped. Repeat with remaining Persian cucumbers. Stir together chopped cucumbers, green seasoning, vinegar, and sugar in a medium bowl; let marinate 15 minutes. Season with salt, and add gooseberries and cherry tomatoes. Toss gently to combine.

Step 2    

To serve, divide seasoned salad among 6 shallow bowls. Arrange avocado cubes over salad in bowls, and top with mint and flowering cucumbers, if using. Pour 2/3 cup piri piri into each bowl so it pools around salad.

