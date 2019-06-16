Cucumber-Avocado Salad with Gooseberry Piri Piri Soup

Onwuachi’s bright, summery salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, gooseberries, avocado, and mint might seem simple at first, but stand back. With its Trinidadian Green Seasoning (which delivers a sinus-clearing wallop of fresh ginger and fruity aromatics from the Scotch bonnet chiles) and an addictive, tangy, gazpacho-like Gooseberry Piri Piri (you will want to drink a basin of it), this 30-minute recipe is one of the best things we’ve eaten this year. Serve very cold.
How to Make It
Starting at one end of 1 Persian cucumber, cut a 3/4-inch-thick piece at an angle. Rotate cucumber a quarter turn, and cut another 3/4-inch-thick piece at an opposite angle, forming an oblique shape. Continue cutting until entire cucumber is chopped. Repeat with remaining Persian cucumbers. Stir together chopped cucumbers, green seasoning, vinegar, and sugar in a medium bowl; let marinate 15 minutes. Season with salt, and add gooseberries and cherry tomatoes. Toss gently to combine.
To serve, divide seasoned salad among 6 shallow bowls. Arrange avocado cubes over salad in bowls, and top with mint and flowering cucumbers, if using. Pour 2/3 cup piri piri into each bowl so it pools around salad.