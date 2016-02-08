Cucumber-and-Mint “Fauxjito”
5 MIN
N/A
Serves : 1
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Justin Chapple
March 2016

This virgin riff on a classic mojito from F&W’s Justin Chapple takes just five minutes to make. It's also incredibly refreshing. Packed with fresh mint and topped with club soda, it has a cooling quality from cucumber and gets a hint of sweetness from agave. Slideshow: More Mojito Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 thin slices of English cucumber, plus 1 long, thin slice for garnish
  • 6 large mint leaves, plus 1 sprig for garnish
  • 2 ounces fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce agave
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces cold club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cucumber with the mint leaves. Add the lime juice  and agave and fill with ice; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled collins glass. Add the club soda; stir once. Garnish with the cucumber slice and mint sprig.

