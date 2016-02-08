Cucumber-and-Mint “Fauxjito”

© CON POULOS
This virgin riff on a classic mojito from F&W’s Justin Chapple takes just five minutes to make. It's also incredibly refreshing. Packed with fresh mint and topped with club soda, it has a cooling quality from cucumber and gets a hint of sweetness from agave. Slideshow: More Mojito Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cucumber with the mint leaves. Add the lime juice and agave and fill with ice; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled collins glass. Add the club soda; stir once. Garnish with the cucumber slice and mint sprig.
