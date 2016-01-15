Cuban Sandwiches with Mango Mustard

©Ian Knauer
Mango puree adds a sweet spin to this traditional Cuban dish. Slideshow: More Cuban Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together the mango puree, mustard, Worcestershire, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Step 2
Divide the mango puree between the rolls, then divide the salami, ham, and cheese between the rolls. Top the cheese with the pickles, then make sandwiches and press down on each to flatten slightly.
Step 3
Heat the butter in a large heavy skillet over medium heat, then add the sandwiches and top with another heavy skillet. Heat the sandwiches, turning over once, until the cheese is melted, about 4 minutes. Serve warm.
