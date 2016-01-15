Cuban Sandwiches with Mango Mustard
©Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Mango puree adds a sweet spin to this traditional Cuban dish. Slideshow: More Cuban Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup mango puree
  • 2 tablespoons French's mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6-inch) rolls, split
  • 16 slices salami
  • 12 slices ham
  • 8 slices swiss cheese
  • Dill pickle chips
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, stir together the mango puree, mustard, Worcestershire, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Divide the mango puree between the rolls, then divide the salami, ham, and cheese between the rolls. Top the cheese with the pickles, then make sandwiches and press down on each to flatten slightly.

Step 3    

Heat the butter in a large heavy skillet over medium heat, then add the sandwiches and top with another heavy skillet. Heat the sandwiches, turning over once, until the cheese is melted, about 4 minutes. Serve warm.

