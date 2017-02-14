Cuban Flank Steak 
Serves : 4 to 6
Melissa Clark
March 2017

Cookbook author Melissa Clark makes a Cuban-inspired marinade with citrus, oregano, garlic and cumin to infuse her juicy flank steaks with great flavor. She saves a bit of the marinade as a sauce to brighten up the sweet mango served alongside. Slideshow: More Flank Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon grated lime zest plus 2 tablespoons lime juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest plus 1/4 cup orange juice 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for grilling 
  • 2 large garlic cloves 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh oregano 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • One 1 1/2-pound flank steak 
  • 2 ripe, firm mangoes—peeled, pitted and sliced 
  • Lime wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the  citrus zests and juice with the  2 tablespoons of olive oil, the garlic, oregano, cumin, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and blend until smooth. 

Step 2    

In a glass or ceramic baking dish, pour all but ¼ cup of  the marinade over the steak and turn to coat. Let stand for  15 minutes, or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for  up to 24 hours. 

Step 3    

Light a grill or grill pan and  oil the grate. Remove the steak from the marinade, letting the excess drip off. Season with salt and pepper and grill over moderate heat, turning once, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125°, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer the steak to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice the meat against the grain and transfer to a platter with the mango slices and lime wedges. Drizzle with the reserved marinade and serve. 

