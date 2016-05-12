Crustless Spinach Quiche

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the spinach in batches and cook, turning it with tongs, until wilted, about 5 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and the crushed red pepper. Spread the spinach in a greased 9-inch pie plate or casserole in an even layer.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the milk and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt until light yellow. Stir in the mozzarella.