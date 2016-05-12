Crustless Spinach Quiche
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine

This crustless quiche is similar to a frittata. You can bake it in advance and reheat it right before guests arrive. For variations, trying substituting other chopped leafy greens for the spinach and swapping another good melting cheese like cheddar or Monterey Jack for the mozzarella. Slideshow: More Quiche Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 10 ounces baby spinach
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the spinach in batches and cook, turning it with tongs, until wilted, about 5 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and the crushed red pepper. Spread the spinach in a greased 9-inch pie plate or casserole in an even layer.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the milk and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt until light yellow. Stir in the mozzarella.

Step 3    

Pour the egg mixture over the spinach and sprinkle the Parmesan cheese on top. Bake the quiche for about 25 minutes, until the center is firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving.

