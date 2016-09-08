Crustless Pumpkin Pie
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : One 9-inch pie
Anna Painter

A classic Thanksgiving pumpkin pie has a buttery, flaky crust and a sweet and warmly spiced pumpkin filling. But if you struggle with pie dough or have a guest who can’t eat it, our crustless pumpkin pie is a great option. Quick to make, this pumpkin custard is easily doubled or baked in individual ramekins. Whatever you bake it in, make sure the filling is only 1 1/2 inches deep, and keep a close eye on the baking time. Individual pies will bake more quickly than larger ones. The pumpkin pie filling can be modified to suit your tastes, too. Replace the light brown sugar here with dark brown or granulated sugar. Use 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg and a pinch of ground cloves in place of the pumpkin pie spice. Or try bourbon or Cointreau instead of the vanilla extract. Slideshow: More Pie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • One 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
  • One 12-ounce can evaporated milk
  • Lightly sweetened whipped cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Lightly coat a 9-inch glass pie plate with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, stir the brown sugar with the pumpkin pie spice, salt and cinnamon. Add the eggs and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Add the pumpkin puree and evaporated milk and stir until no streaks remain. Scrape the filling into the prepared pie plate and bake for 1 hour, until set.

Step 3    

Transfer the pie to a wire rack and let cool for 45 minutes, then refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Serve with whipped cream.

Make Ahead

The pie can be refrigerated for 4 days.

