A classic Thanksgiving pumpkin pie has a buttery, flaky crust and a sweet and warmly spiced pumpkin filling. But if you struggle with pie dough or have a guest who can’t eat it, our crustless pumpkin pie is a great option. Quick to make, this pumpkin custard is easily doubled or baked in individual ramekins. Whatever you bake it in, make sure the filling is only 1 1/2 inches deep, and keep a close eye on the baking time. Individual pies will bake more quickly than larger ones. The pumpkin pie filling can be modified to suit your tastes, too. Replace the light brown sugar here with dark brown or granulated sugar. Use 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg and a pinch of ground cloves in place of the pumpkin pie spice. Or try bourbon or Cointreau instead of the vanilla extract. Slideshow: More Pie Recipes