Crusted Hake with Radishes and Turnips 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large, deep ovenproof skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the radishes (not the greens) and turnips and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, tossing occasionally, until browned in spots, 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for about 10 minutes, until tender.

Step 2 Meanwhile, put the flour, eggs and cereal in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the hake with salt and pepper; dust with the flour. Dip in the egg, then in the Cream of Wheat, pressing to help the cereal adhere.

Step 3 In a large nonstick ovenproof skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Add the hake and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and crisp on both sides, about 6 minutes total. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 5 to 7 minutes, until the fish is cooked through.