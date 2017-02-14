Crusted Hake with Radishes and Turnips 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2017

To create an insanely crisp crust for delicate hake fillets, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses Cream of Wheat cereal, an idea inspired by NYC chef Floyd Cardoz. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for frying 
  • 12 radishes with greens, halved, greens chopped 
  • 4 very small turnips, cut into 3/4-inch-thick wedges 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 2 large eggs, beaten 
  • 1 cup Cream of Wheat cereal 
  • Four 5-ounce skinless hake fillets 
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed 
  • 6 ounces (10 cups) stemmed curly spinach (not baby)  
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°.  In a large, deep ovenproof skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons  of oil. Add the radishes (not the greens) and turnips and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, tossing occasionally, until browned in spots, 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for about 10 minutes, until tender.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, put the flour, eggs and cereal in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the hake with salt and pepper; dust with the flour. Dip in the egg, then  in the Cream of Wheat, pressing to help the cereal adhere. 

Step 3    

In a large nonstick ovenproof skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Add the hake and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned  and crisp on both sides, about 6 minutes total. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake  for 5 to 7 minutes, until the fish is cooked through.  

Step 4    

Put the skillet with the radishes and turnips over moderate heat. Add the butter, spinach and radish greens and cook until just wilted. Stir in the mustard and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to plates with the fish. 

