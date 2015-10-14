Crushed Yukon Gold Potatoes with Lemon

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water, add the 2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Drain in a colander and let stand for 3 minutes to dry out. Return the potatoes to the saucepan and add the olive oil, lemon juice and parsley. Season with salt and mix and crush gently with a wooden spoon. Transfer to a bowl and serve.