Crushed Yukon Gold Potatoes with Lemon

Chef Dan Holzman of NYC’s Meatball Shop crushes his skin-on potatoes right in the saucepan and adds lemon and parsley for terrific flavor. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water, add the 2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
Step 2
Drain in a colander and let stand for 3 minutes to dry out. Return the potatoes to the saucepan and add the olive oil, lemon juice and parsley. Season with salt and mix and crush gently with a wooden spoon. Transfer to a bowl and serve.
