Crushed Yukon Gold Potatoes with Lemon
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Daniel Holzman
November 2015

Chef Dan Holzman of NYC’s Meatball Shop crushes his skin-on potatoes right in the saucepan and adds lemon and parsley for terrific flavor. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds large Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water, add the 2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Drain in a colander and let stand for 3 minutes to dry out. Return the potatoes to the saucepan and add the olive oil, lemon juice and parsley. Season with salt and mix and crush gently with a wooden spoon. Transfer to a bowl and serve. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up