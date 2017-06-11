Crushed Sugar Cookie Halloween Ice Cream Sundae

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
This simple Halloween sundae can be assembled in less than 5 minutes. Feel free to use any variety of ice cream or cookies you fancy. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Scoop 1/2 cup of the vanilla ice cream into four tall glasses. Top with 2 tablespoons of the crushed cookies and 2 tablespoons of the chocolate syrup. Repeat the layering twice more, finishing with a layer of cookies and syrup. Garnish the top with the sprinkles and serve.
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Everything that ends with sundae is delicious.
Date Published: 2017-06-27