Crushed Sugar Cookie Halloween Ice Cream Sundae
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine

This simple Halloween sundae can be assembled in less than 5 minutes.  Feel free to use any variety of ice cream or cookies you fancy. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pints vanilla ice cream
  • 1 1/2 cups vanilla wafer sugar cookies, crushed
  • 1 1/2 cups chocolate syrup, such as Fox’s U Bet
  • Orange and black confectionery sprinkles, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Scoop 1/2 cup of the vanilla ice cream into four tall glasses. Top with 2 tablespoons of the crushed cookies and 2 tablespoons of the chocolate syrup. Repeat the layering twice more, finishing with a layer of cookies and syrup. Garnish the top with the sprinkles and serve.

