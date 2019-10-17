Crushed Potatoes with Spiced Olive Oil

Pressing the boiled potatoes through a wire baking rack is a neat trick for easily peeling and coarsely crushing them all at once. A trio of toasted and ground seeds—caraway, fennel, and coriander—mixed with extra-virgin olive oil gives these rustic potatoes a delicately fruity but warmly spiced flavor. Because of the generous amount of olive oil in this recipe, the potatoes are great served warm or at room temperature.
How to Make It
Place potatoes in a large pot. Add water to cover by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons salt, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine caraway seeds, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds in a small skillet. Cook over medium, stirring constantly, until spices are very fragrant, toasted, and seeds begin to pop, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a mortar, and crush with a pestle. Stir together crushed seeds and olive oil in a medium bowl until well combined.
Drain potatoes, and cut in half lengthwise. Place a wire rack over a large bowl. Working in batches, place potato halves, cut side down, on rack, and press through until only the skin remains; discard skins. Fold spiced olive oil into potatoes; gently stir in pepper and remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Serve warm or at room temperature.