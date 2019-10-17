Crushed Potatoes with Spiced Olive Oil
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
By Justin Chapple
November 2019

 Pressing the boiled potatoes through a wire baking rack is a neat trick for easily peeling and coarsely crushing them all at once. A trio of toasted and ground seeds—caraway, fennel, and coriander—mixed with extra-virgin olive oil gives these rustic potatoes a delicately fruity but warmly spiced flavor. Because of the generous amount of olive oil in this recipe, the potatoes are great served warm or at room temperature.

Ingredients

  • 5 pounds medium-size Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
  • 2 teaspoons coriander seeds
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoons black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place potatoes in a large pot. Add water to cover by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons salt, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, combine caraway seeds, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds in a small skillet. Cook over medium, stirring constantly, until spices are very fragrant, toasted, and seeds begin to pop, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a mortar, and crush with a pestle. Stir together crushed seeds and olive oil in a medium bowl until well combined.

Step 3    

Drain potatoes, and cut in half lengthwise. Place a wire rack over a large bowl. Working in batches, place potato halves, cut side down, on rack, and press through until only the skin remains; discard skins. Fold spiced olive oil into potatoes; gently stir in pepper and remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The crushed potatoes can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

