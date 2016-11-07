Crunchy Mixed Nut and Coconut Topping

Step

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, gently toss the cornflakes with the coconut and nuts. In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the corn syrup at high heat until steaming, about 30 seconds. Gently fold the corn syrup, turbinado sugar and salt into the cornflake mixture. Spread in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes, rotating the sheet once during baking. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Break into pieces and serve over ice cream.