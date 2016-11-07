Crunchy Mixed Nut and Coconut Topping
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 cups
Anna Painter
December 2016

This supereasy ice cream topping is an excellent DIY gift: It’s fast to make, simple to double (or even triple!) and has unlimited variations. We like this version, with pistachios, macadamia nuts and coconut, but you could add almonds, cashews, pepitas, crumbled nori or even sweet spices. We like to serve this version on chocolate ice cream, but it’s also fantastic on pistachio, strawberry or vanilla.  Slideshow: More Crunchy Nut Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups cornflakes 
  • 1 1/2 cups unsweetened large coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup roasted macadamia nuts, chopped 
  • 1/2 cup roasted and salted shelled pistachios 
  • 3 tablespoons light corn syrup 
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • Ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, gently toss the cornflakes with the coconut and nuts. In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the corn syrup at high heat until steaming, about 30 seconds. Gently fold the corn syrup, turbinado sugar and salt into the cornflake mixture. Spread in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes, rotating the sheet once during baking. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Break into pieces and serve over ice cream.

Make Ahead

The topping can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up