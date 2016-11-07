Crunchy Mixed Nut and Coconut Topping

This supereasy ice cream topping is an excellent DIY gift: It’s fast to make, simple to double (or even triple!) and has unlimited variations. We like this version, with pistachios, macadamia nuts and coconut, but you could add almonds, cashews, pepitas, crumbled nori or even sweet spices. We like to serve this version on chocolate ice cream, but it’s also fantastic on pistachio, strawberry or vanilla. Slideshow: More Crunchy Nut Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, gently toss the cornflakes with the coconut and nuts. In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the corn syrup at high heat until steaming, about 30 seconds. Gently fold the corn syrup, turbinado sugar and salt into the cornflake mixture. Spread in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes, rotating the sheet once during baking. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Break into pieces and serve over ice cream.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: If half of my family members were not allergic to nuts I'd prepare this as a dessert.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-07