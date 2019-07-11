Crunchy Eggplant and Corn Salad with Mint and Feta

Tossed here with hearty breaded and roasted eggplant, fresh mint, and tangy feta, fresh corn is one of the great joys of late summer. (In fact, the sweetest corn of the year comes in late August and early September). Abra Berens, author of Ruffage, is from Michigan farm country and is a former farmer herself. In her cookbook, she shares her years of hands-on experience with chapters on picking, storing, and eating peak-season produce all year long. In this quick-cooking recipe, corn is just lightly charred to add a bitter note, offsetting its sweetness. A simple pairing of that charred corn with crunchy breaded eggplant makes a quick and satisfying dinner, while the glug of hot chile oil drizzled on top finishes off each plate.