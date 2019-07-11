Crunchy Eggplant and Corn Salad with Mint and Feta

Tossed here with hearty breaded and roasted eggplant, fresh mint, and tangy feta, fresh corn is one of the great joys of late summer. (In fact, the sweetest corn of the year comes in late August and early September). Abra Berens, author of Ruffage, is from Michigan farm country and is a former farmer herself. In her cookbook, she shares her years of hands-on experience with chapters on picking, storing, and eating peak-season produce all year long. In this quick-cooking recipe, corn is just lightly charred to add a bitter note, offsetting its sweetness. A simple pairing of that charred corn with crunchy breaded eggplant makes a quick and satisfying dinner, while the glug of hot chile oil drizzled on top finishes off each plate.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl; toss to coat. Set aside. Cut kernels from corn cobs (You will have about 2 1/2 cups kernels). Set aside.
Toss together eggplant rounds, 1/4 cup oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until well coated. Arrange eggplant in a single layer on a lightly greased, aluminum foil–lined baking sheet. Brush top of each eggplant round with about 3/4 teaspoon mayonnaise and sprinkle with about 2 1/2 tablespoons breadcrumb mixture. Bake in preheated oven until eggplant is tender and breadcrumbs are golden brown, 20 to 22 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over high. Add corn kernels, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Partially cover skillet, leaving about a 2-inch gap (for steam to escape and to prevent corn from popping out of skillet). Cook, shaking skillet occasionally, until corn is well charred, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool in skillet, partially covered, 1 minute. Transfer charred corn to a bowl.
Arrange 4 eggplant rounds on each of 4 serving plates. Top each of the 4 servings with about 1/3 cup corn, 1/4 cup crumbled feta, and 1 tablespoon mint. Drizzle with chile oil.