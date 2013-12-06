Crunchy Chickpeas with Rosemary and Olive Oil
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Emily Farris
November 2013

Rosemary is the star of this crunchy snack, made with canned chickpeas and olive oil. Set them out at your next party (and watch them disappear). Slideshow: Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 15-ounce cans of chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and dried
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat oven to 400º. Toss the chickpeas with oil and seasoning. Spread on a large baking sheet and bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes, or until golden brown and crunchy.

Make Ahead

The chickpeas can be roasted up to 1 day ahead. Cool completely and store in an air-tight container. Can be served at room temperature or briefly reheated, about 5 minutes at 400º.

Notes

Water is the enemy of crunch, so make sure you remove as much moisture as possible after rinsing the chickpeas. Use paper towels to remove any surface moisture, and if you have time, let them air-dry for 30 minutes before tossing with oil and baking.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up