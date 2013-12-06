Crunchy Baked Potatoes With Maldon Salt
Marcia Kiesel
April 2002

Harvested by hand from the waters off Essex, England, Maldon sea salt crystals have a great crunch and a remarkably subtle, briny flavor. Uncomplicated foods, such as baked potatoes, show it off to its best advantage.    Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds small red or Yukon Gold potatoes (about 2 inches in diameter), scrubbed
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Maldon sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Pierce the potatoes all over with a fork. Arrange them on the oven rack and bake them for 1 3/4 to 2 hours, or until hard and crisp when tapped with a fork.

Step 2    

Using a serrated knife, split the potatoes without cutting them all the way through. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with Maldon salt and serve.

