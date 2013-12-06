Crunchy Baked Potatoes With Maldon Salt

© Frances Janisch
Harvested by hand from the waters off Essex, England, Maldon sea salt crystals have a great crunch and a remarkably subtle, briny flavor. Uncomplicated foods, such as baked potatoes, show it off to its best advantage. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 450°. Pierce the potatoes all over with a fork. Arrange them on the oven rack and bake them for 1 3/4 to 2 hours, or until hard and crisp when tapped with a fork.
Step 2
Using a serrated knife, split the potatoes without cutting them all the way through. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with Maldon salt and serve.
