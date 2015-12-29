Crunchy Baked Chicken Thighs with Grainy Mustard and Garlic

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. Set a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2 In a large bowl, mix the mustards with the Worcestershire sauce, garlic and cayenne. In a large, shallow dish, toss the bread crumbs with the butter, parsley and lemon zest.

Step 3 Season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Add to the mustard mixture and turn to coat. Dredge the skinned side of 1 chicken thigh in the bread crumb mixture and transfer to the rack, crumb side up. Repeat with the remaining chicken.