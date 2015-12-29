Crunchy Baked Chicken Thighs with Grainy Mustard and Garlic
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Alexandra Guarnaschelli

“I’m a sucker for mustard with chicken,” says Alex Guarnaschelli, chef at Butter in Manhattan. The mustard in this recipe not only helps the bread crumbs adhere to the chicken, it adds fast flavor. “Double the recipe,” she insists. “I love the leftovers in a sandwich.” Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons grainy mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 3/4 cup plain dried bread crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (2 pounds)
  • Kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Set a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, mix the mustards with the Worcestershire sauce, garlic and cayenne. In a large, shallow dish, toss the bread crumbs with the butter, parsley and lemon zest.

Step 3    

Season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Add to the mustard mixture and turn to coat. Dredge the skinned side of 1 chicken thigh in the bread crumb mixture and transfer to the rack, crumb side up. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 4    

Transfer the chicken to the oven and bake for 30 minutes, until  the crumbs are golden brown and the chicken is cooked through.  Serve with lemon wedges.

