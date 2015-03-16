Crunchy Asparagus Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kuniko Yagi
April 2015

Chef Kuniko Yagi combines asparagus and daikon in a fast salad dressed very simply with sesame oil, soy sauce and vinegar. Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar
  • 1 bunch of thin asparagus (about 1 pound), trimmed
  • One 4-ounce piece of daikon radish, peeled and thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Toasted sesame seeds and togarashi, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the sesame oil and vinegar.

Step 2    

Fill a medium bowl with ice water. In a steamer basket set in a large saucepan of  simmering water, steam the asparagus until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain and pat dry, then chop the asparagus into 2-inch lengths. Add the asparagus and daikon to the soy sauce dressing, season with salt and pepper and  toss to coat. Transfer to plates, sprinkle with sesame seeds and togarashi and serve.

