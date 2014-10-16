Crumb Cake with Pear Preserves

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Streusel Preheat the oven to 350° and butter a 9-inch square metal baking pan. In a medium bowl, mix the brown sugar with the flour, cinnamon and salt. Add the 4 tablespoons of diced butter and, using your fingers, pinch it into the dry ingredients until evenly moistened, then press the mixture into clumps. Refrigerate the streusel until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, Make the Cake In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with the granulated sugar at medium speed until fluffy, 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs 1 at a time. Scrape down the side of the bowl, then beat in the dry ingredients and milk in 3 alternating batches, starting and ending with the dry ingredients, until just incorporated.