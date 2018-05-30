Crudités and Fermented Soybean Dip 

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare an ice bath. Process chives and grapeseed oil in a blender until completely smooth and hot, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl, and place bowl in ice bath. Cool until mixture is room temperature, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove bowl from ice bath; cover and chill 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Line a fine wire-mesh strainer with cheesecloth, and place over a medium bowl. Pour chive-oil mixture into cheesecloth, and let strain slowly at room temperature, about 1 hour. Discard solids. Chill chive oil until ready to serve. Chive oil can be stored in an airtight container up to 2 days.

Step 3 Process soybean paste and fermented soybeans in a mini food processor until smooth, about 45 seconds. Set soybean puree aside.

Step 4 Stir together gelatin and 2 tablespoons cold water in a small bowl. Let stand 5 minutes. Stir together gelatin mixture and heavy cream in a small saucepan. Cook over low, stirring constantly, just until gelatin is completely dissolved, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 5 Place sour cream in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on high speed until slightly thickened, about 4 minutes. With mixer running, add warm gelatin mixture in a slow, steady stream, beating until mixture is slightly aerated, about 1 minute. Cover and chill until gelatin has set, about 20 minutes.