The Crowd-Pleaser Cheese Fondue

This superbuttery, creamy cheese fondue from cookbook author Liz Thorpe is like having a grilled cheese sandwich without the bread. Made with very meltable everyday cheeses, this is our choice for game day. Use a rich, oaky Chardonnay in this fondue. The round, buttery vanilla notes work perfectly with the mild cheese, and you can pour the same wine to drink alongside. If you're not a fan of oaked wines, use an unoaked bottle.