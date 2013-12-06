Crostini Toasts

© Matthew Hranek
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the bread on 2 large baking sheets and brush each slice on both sides with the olive oil. Bake for about 7 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool completely.
Make Ahead
The toasts can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Suggested Pairing
The light acidity and crisp clean finish of a Brut Champagne allows the diverse flavors and textures of the crostini, which range from sweet caramelized onions to potent olive tapenade, to shine through.
