Crostini Toasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 32 TOASTS
Joseph Keller and Thomas Keller
March 1998

 Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium baguette, cut into thirty-two 1/4 -inch-thick slices
  • About 1/4 cup olive oil, for brushing

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the bread on 2 large baking sheets and brush each slice on both sides with the olive oil. Bake for about 7 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool completely.

Make Ahead

The toasts can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

The light acidity and crisp clean finish of a Brut Champagne allows the diverse flavors and textures of the crostini, which range from sweet caramelized onions to potent olive tapenade, to shine through.

