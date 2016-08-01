Crostini with Scamorza and Peperonata
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Andrew Carmellini
September 2016

New York City chef Andrew Carmellini tops crusty grilled bread with Italian scamorza cheese and a mildly spicy mix of peppers. He swears by dried Calabrian oregano pulled right off the stem as the perfect finish to the tasty crostini. Slideshow: More Crostini Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound mixed baby sweet peppers, stemmed and halved if small or quartered if large
  • 1 small red onion, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped pickled hot peppers, such as peperoncini and banana, plus 2 tablespoon brine from the jar
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped oregano
  • Six 1-inch-thick slices of Italian or ciabatta bread
  • 6 ounces scamorza cheese, cut into 6 slices

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat a grill pan. In a medium bowl, toss the sweet peppers and sliced onion with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. In 2 batches, grill over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred in spots, 8 to 10 minutes per batch. Return to the bowl. Keep the grill pan on.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 2 minutes. Scrape the garlic and oil into the pepper mixture. Add the pickled peppers and their brine and toss well. Stir in the parsley and oregano and season the peperonata with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Brush the bread with olive oil and grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 2 minutes total. Transfer to a platter and top with the scamorza. Pile the peperonata on top and serve.

Make Ahead

The peperonata can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

