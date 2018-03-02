Crostini with Ricotta, Honey, and Fava Beans

This simple, spring-forward appetizer is all about the stellar ingredients in California’s Napa region. Chef Sarah Heller of Radish Leaf Cuisine tops sourdough crostini with sheep’s milk ricotta from Bellwether Farms in nearby Sonoma, along with fresh favas and a drizzle of wildflower honey. You can use fresh cow’s milk ricotta if sheep’s milk is not available. Slideshow: More Bruschetta and Crostini Recipes
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add favas; return to boil, and cook 2 minutes. Drain beans, and immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water. Once cool, peel and discard outer skins if necessary.
Pat beans dry. Transfer to a food processor, and pulse a few times until roughly chopped and sticking together. Add lemon juice. Season with kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 5 inches from heat. Arrange baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle with kosher salt. Broil until just golden brown on the edges, about 1 minute.
When crostini are cool, top each with a heaping tablespoon of ricotta and a rounded tablespoon of the fava mixture. Drizzle with honey and remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and flaky sea salt.
