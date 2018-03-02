Crostini with Ricotta, Honey, and Fava Beans

This simple, spring-forward appetizer is all about the stellar ingredients in California’s Napa region. Chef Sarah Heller of Radish Leaf Cuisine tops sourdough crostini with sheep’s milk ricotta from Bellwether Farms in nearby Sonoma, along with fresh favas and a drizzle of wildflower honey. You can use fresh cow’s milk ricotta if sheep’s milk is not available. Slideshow: More Bruschetta and Crostini Recipes