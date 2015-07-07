Cross-Eyed and Painless
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Sara Justice

Philadelphia bartender Sara Justice was fascinated by a fact she discovered in the best-selling Drunken Botanist: “Olives and jasmine are in the same plant family, so I thought it would be fun to do a martini variation with jasmine.”  Slideshow: More Martini Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Jasmine Green Tea Rum (see Note)
  • 1 ounce amontillado sherry
  • 1 teaspoon crème de noyaux (almond-flavored liqueur)
  • Ice
  • 1 brined green olive, such as Arbequina, skewered on a pick, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the Jasmine Green Tea Rum, sherry and crème de noyaux. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the skewered olive.

Notes

Jasmine Green Tea Rum: In a liquid measuring cup, combine 8 ounces white rum with 1 tablespoon loose jasmine green tea and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain into a jar and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.

 

