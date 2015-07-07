Cross-Eyed and Painless

Philadelphia bartender Sara Justice was fascinated by a fact she discovered in the best-selling Drunken Botanist: “Olives and jasmine are in the same plant family, so I thought it would be fun to do a martini variation with jasmine.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a mixing glass, combine the Jasmine Green Tea Rum, sherry and crème de noyaux. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the skewered olive.
Notes
Jasmine Green Tea Rum: In a liquid measuring cup, combine 8 ounces white rum with 1 tablespoon loose jasmine green tea and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain into a jar and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.
