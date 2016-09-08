Crock-Pot Macaroni and Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, toss the 3 cheeses until combined.

Step 2 Lightly coat the inside of a 6-quart slow cooker with nonstick spray. Add the evaporated milk, whole milk, sour cream, mustard, 1 tablespoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon each of black pepper and cayenne; whisk to combine. Add the pasta and stir to coat. Reserve 1/2 cup of the grated cheese, then add the remaining cheese to the slow cooker; stir until just combined. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the thyme, breadcrumbs, 1 teaspoon of salt and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne, if using, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the crumbs are golden brown and fragrant, about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the parsley.