Crock-Pot Chili

Chili really benefits from being simmered low and slow. And if you want to use dried beans instead of canned, in a slow cooker, it’s never been so effortless. Add them with the ground beef, tomatoes and spices, and just six hours later, you have perfectly tender beans, perfectly delicious chili. For a spicier dish, add a minced, seeded poblano chile or two minced, seeded chipotle chiles in adobo along with the jalapeños. Slideshow: More Crock-Pot Recipes