Crock-Pot Baked Potatoes
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 potatoes
Anna Painter

There are many ways to bake a potato: in the oven, in a microwave, in a toaster oven or even buried in the embers of a cooling fire. To this list we add one more: You can bake potatoes in your Crock-Pot, too. In a slow cooker, you can bake 6 to 8 potatoes at once, leaving your oven or microwave free for other tasks. Crock-Pot baked potatoes don’t have the crispy skin of their oven-baked counterparts, but the insides are fluffy and delicious. Once your potatoes are cooked, you can finish them with any number of delicious toppings: a generous pat of cold butter; a dollop of sour cream along with a sprinkle of snipped chives and some crispy chopped bacon; steamed broccoli and grated cheddar; or a few spoonfuls of your favorite chili. Slideshow: More Baked Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 medium baking potatoes (about 3 pounds total)
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

Pierce the potatoes with a fork, rub them with the oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Wrap each potato tightly in a piece of aluminum foil. Layer the potatoes in a slow cooker, cover and cook on high for 4 hours (or on low for 8 hours), until fork-tender.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up