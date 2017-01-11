There are many ways to bake a potato: in the oven, in a microwave, in a toaster oven or even buried in the embers of a cooling fire. To this list we add one more: You can bake potatoes in your Crock-Pot, too. In a slow cooker, you can bake 6 to 8 potatoes at once, leaving your oven or microwave free for other tasks. Crock-Pot baked potatoes don’t have the crispy skin of their oven-baked counterparts, but the insides are fluffy and delicious. Once your potatoes are cooked, you can finish them with any number of delicious toppings: a generous pat of cold butter; a dollop of sour cream along with a sprinkle of snipped chives and some crispy chopped bacon; steamed broccoli and grated cheddar; or a few spoonfuls of your favorite chili. Slideshow: More Baked Potato Recipes