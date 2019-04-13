Croatian Langoustine and Squid Ink Risotto

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring stock and 5 parsley stems to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium; reduce heat to low, and keep warm. Chop parsley leaves to equal 5 tablespoons; reserve remaining leaves for another use. Place chopped parsley leaves in a small bowl, and set aside.

Step 2 Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add onion and 1 tablespoon garlic; cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in rice, and cook, stirring often, until grains are almost translucent and have a nutty aroma, about 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high. Add wine, and cook, stirring constantly, until wine is absorbed, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3 Remove and discard parsley stems from warm stock. Add 1/4 cup stock to rice mixture, and cook, stirring often, until almost absorbed. Continue adding 2 to 3 cups stock, 1/4 cup at a time, stirring often, until stock is almost absorbed after each addition and rice is just beginning to soften, about 15 minutes total. Remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 4 Heat remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add langoustines and clams; cook, turning occasionally, until langoustines are pink and just cooked, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove and set aside. Continue cooking clams until they open, about 10 minutes, stirring in squid and remaining 1 teaspoon garlic during last minute of cooking time. Remove from heat; discard any unopened clams. Return langoustines to skillet.