Crispy Wonton Ricotta and Mint Ravioli
Photo © Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
March 2012

These crispy wonton ricotta and mint raviolis are the perfect appetizers for your next party.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Zest of 1 fresh lemon
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt, or to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • About 40 wonton wrappers
  • Water, for sealing the wrappers
  • Grapeseed or other frying oil, for frying
  • Tomato sauce, béchamel sauce, butter sauce, or other vegetable accompaniments (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl combine the ricotta cheese, egg, Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon zest, mint, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 2    

Lay out about 6 wrappers. Scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli. Press down the edges, sealing the raviolis as well as pressing out as much air as possible from the centers. If desired, cut the edges with a fluted cutter or roller.

Step 3    

Repeat process with remaining wrappers and filling.

Step 4    

In a large skillet, heat about 1/4-inch of oil over medium-high heat to 350 degrees F. In small batches, fry each side of the raviolis until crisp, about 30 seconds each side. Remove with a slotted spoon and serve hot with desired sauce or other accompaniment.

