Crispy Wonton Corn and Ricotta Ravioli

Crunchy and delicious, these quick wonton corn and ricotta ravioli are great appetizers.
How to Make It
In a bowl combine the ricotta cheese, corn, egg, Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon zest, mint, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Lay out about 6 wrappers. Scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli. Press down the edges, sealing the raviolis as well as pressing out as much air as possible from the centers. If desired, cut the edges with a fluted cutter or roller.
Repeat process with remaining wrappers and filling.
In a large skillet, heat about 1/4-inch of oil over medium-high heat to 350 degrees F. In small batches, fry each side of the raviolis until crisp, about 30 seconds each side. Remove with a slotted spoon and serve hot with desired sauce or other accompaniment.
