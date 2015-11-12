Crispy Wok-Fried Chile Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the egg white, cornstarch, soy sauce, wine, sesame oil and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Add the chicken and turn to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Remove the chicken from the marinade and transfer to a large bowl. Add the rice flour and toss to coat, separating the pieces of chicken as necessary. Transfer the chicken to a colander and shake well to remove any excess rice flour.

Step 3 In a wok, heat the canola oil to 300°. Add the chiles and fry until bright red and plump, about 15 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chiles to another large bowl.

Step 4 Heat the oil to 350°. Add half of the chicken and fry over high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, crisp and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to the bowl with the chiles. Repeat with the remaining chicken.