Crispy Tofu Steaks with Ginger Vinaigrette

F&W’s Kay Chun uses panko to coat tofu steaks, then pan-fries them until they’re crispy outside and creamy within. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the ginger with the scallion, vinegar and 1/3 cup of the oil; season the vinaigrette with salt.
Beat the egg in a medium bowl. Spread the panko on a plate. Dip the tofu slices in the egg, then coat in the panko. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1/3 cup of oil. Fry the tofu over moderate heat, turning, until golden and crispy, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and serve with the ginger vinaigrette.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: maverick21383
Review Body: It was slightly bland, but with a little extra salt, it was fantastic. It is also simple enough to adjust for different flavors, such as adding some Italian herbs to the panko and diced tomatoes to the dressing, or adding coconut to the panko and adding pineapple to the dressing. So many simple tweaks can really change the flavor, especially with such a great base.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-10-08