Crispy Tofu Steaks with Ginger Vinaigrette
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun uses panko to coat tofu steaks, then pan-fries them until they’re crispy outside and creamy within. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 tablespoons minced scallion
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 2/3 cup canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup panko
  • One 14-ounce package firm tofu, drained and sliced 1 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the ginger with the scallion, vinegar and 1/3 cup of the oil; season the vinaigrette with salt.

Step 2    

Beat the egg in a medium bowl. Spread the panko on a plate. Dip the tofu slices in the egg, then coat in the panko. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1/3 cup of oil. Fry the tofu over moderate heat, turning, until golden and crispy, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and serve with the ginger vinaigrette.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with a vivid Alsace Pinot Gris.

