Crispy Tofu Steaks with Ginger Vinaigrette

Author Name: maverick21383

Review Body: It was slightly bland, but with a little extra salt, it was fantastic. It is also simple enough to adjust for different flavors, such as adding some Italian herbs to the panko and diced tomatoes to the dressing, or adding coconut to the panko and adding pineapple to the dressing. So many simple tweaks can really change the flavor, especially with such a great base.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-10-08