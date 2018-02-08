Crispy Tilefish with Ponzu Butter
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
March 2018

We like to think that Japanese tilefish gets its name from its broad, overlapping scales. They crisp like potato chips as the fish curls upward in the pan. Finish this dish from photographer Eric Wolfinger with a drizzle of melted butter combined with Yuzu Ponzu. Slideshow: More Quick Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 (6- to 8-ounces) skin-on tilefish fillets with scales
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 ounces enoki mushrooms
  • 1/3 cup Yuzu Ponzu
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat fillets dry with paper towels; season the flesh side of fillets with salt. Heat oils in a large skillet over high until a wisp of smoke rises from the surface. Place fillets in skillet, skin side down, and reduce heat to medium. Cook until flesh is half-cooked and scales are crisp, 6 to 7 minutes. Turn fillets; cook until opaque and flaky, 3 to 4 minutes. Divide fillets among 4 warm plates. Add mushrooms to skillet; cook until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes; divide mushrooms among plates.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, bring Yuzu Ponzu to a boil in a small saucepan. Remove from heat, and whisk in butter. Serve with tilefish and mushrooms.

Notes

1. Tilefish fillets will begin to curl from the heat and bend upward; do not flatten the center of the fillet back onto the pan. Scales will stand up and then dehydrate and become crispy as they continue to cook.

2. Yuzu Ponzu

