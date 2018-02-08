Crispy Tilefish with Ponzu Butter

Step 1

Pat fillets dry with paper towels; season the flesh side of fillets with salt. Heat oils in a large skillet over high until a wisp of smoke rises from the surface. Place fillets in skillet, skin side down, and reduce heat to medium. Cook until flesh is half-cooked and scales are crisp, 6 to 7 minutes. Turn fillets; cook until opaque and flaky, 3 to 4 minutes. Divide fillets among 4 warm plates. Add mushrooms to skillet; cook until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes; divide mushrooms among plates.