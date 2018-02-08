Crispy Tilefish with Ponzu Butter

We like to think that Japanese tilefish gets its name from its broad, overlapping scales. They crisp like potato chips as the fish curls upward in the pan. Finish this dish from photographer Eric Wolfinger with a drizzle of melted butter combined with Yuzu Ponzu. Slideshow: More Quick Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Pat fillets dry with paper towels; season the flesh side of fillets with salt. Heat oils in a large skillet over high until a wisp of smoke rises from the surface. Place fillets in skillet, skin side down, and reduce heat to medium. Cook until flesh is half-cooked and scales are crisp, 6 to 7 minutes. Turn fillets; cook until opaque and flaky, 3 to 4 minutes. Divide fillets among 4 warm plates. Add mushrooms to skillet; cook until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes; divide mushrooms among plates.
Meanwhile, bring Yuzu Ponzu to a boil in a small saucepan. Remove from heat, and whisk in butter. Serve with tilefish and mushrooms.
Notes
1. Tilefish fillets will begin to curl from the heat and bend upward; do not flatten the center of the fillet back onto the pan. Scales will stand up and then dehydrate and become crispy as they continue to cook.
2. Yuzu Ponzu
