Crispy Summer Squash Pancakes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kay Chun
July 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun makes her delicate, lightly spicy latkes with grated summer squash instead of potatoes. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium yellow squash, grated on the medium holes of a box grater and squeezed dry
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 tablespoons canola oil
  • Lemon wedges and sour cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the squash with the scallions, jalapeño, egg, flour and baking powder and season with salt and pepper. Mix gently just to combine.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Spoon 3 heaping 1/3-cup mounds of the batter into the skillet and press lightly to flatten them. Cook over moderate heat until golden, about  3 minutes. Flip the pancakes, add 1 tablespoon of the oil  and cook until golden and crisp,  2 minutes longer. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining oil and batter. Serve the pancakes hot with lemon wedges and sour cream.

