Crispy Squid with Everything Chutney 

Make the squid In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk the tempura flour and ice water until smooth. Spread the rice flour in a shallow bowl. Working in 3 batches, dip the squid in the tempura batter, then dredge in the rice flour and shake off any excess. Add the squid to the hot oil and fry until golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the squid to a paper towel–lined plate to drain; season with salt. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with chaat masala and scallions. Serve with the chutney.