Crispy Squid with Everything Chutney
At Indian Accent in New York City, chef Manish Mehrotra serves this fun take on crispy calamari with a superversatile Everything Chutney. “As a play on the everything bagel, I wanted to make a blend of multiple different chutneys that are intrinsic to India,” says Mehrotra. “I also serve it with fries, on burgers or even as a dressing for chicken salad."
- Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 2 1/2 tablespoons tomato pickle
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped mint
- 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon tamarind paste
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon finely grated jaggery
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- Canola oil, for frying
- 1 1/2 cups tempura flour (see Note)
- 1 cup ice water
- 1 cup white rice flour (see Note)
- 3/4 pound cleaned squid, bodies cut into 1/2-inch-thick rings and tentacles left whole
- Kosher salt
- Chaat masala and thinly sliced scallions, for garnish
How to make this recipe
Make the chutney In a blender, puree all of the ingredients until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl; discard the solids. Season the chutney with salt and pepper.
Make the squid In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk the tempura flour and ice water until smooth. Spread the rice flour in a shallow bowl. Working in 3 batches, dip the squid in the tempura batter, then dredge in the rice flour and shake off any excess. Add the squid to the hot oil and fry until golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the squid to a paper towel–lined plate to drain; season with salt. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with chaat masala and scallions. Serve with the chutney.
Make Ahead
The chutney can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Notes
Tempura and white rice flours can be found at Whole Foods and on amazon.com.