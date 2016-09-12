Crispy Short Rib Cemitas with Chipotle Sauce and Pickled Red Onion

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325°. Generously season the short ribs with salt and pepper. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the yellow onion, carrot and crushed garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Add the stock, chopped cilantro, chipotles and adobo and bring to a boil. Add the ribs, cover and braise in the oven until very tender, about 2 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the sugar, 1/2 cup water and 2 teaspoons of kosher salt. Add the red onion and refrigerate for 1 hour, then drain.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lemon juice and the grated garlic. Season the garlic mayonnaise with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until chilled.

Step 4 Using tongs, transfer the short ribs to a baking sheet. Remove and discard the bones. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables from the braising liquid to a blender and puree until very smooth; scrape the chipotle sauce into a small bowl. Discard any liquid in the casserole.

Step 5 Preheat a grill pan. Brush the rolls with olive oil and grill over high heat until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Add the short ribs to the grill pan and cook over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes total. Return the short ribs to the baking sheet and shred with 2 forks.