Crispy Shake-and-Bake Pork

As an alternative to crispy fried food, F&W’s Kay Chun coats pork chops in unsweetened shredded wheat cereal and lots of seasonings, then bakes. Slideshow: Pork Tenderloin Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Set a rack over a baking sheet. In a medium bowl, combine the shredded wheat, 2 teaspoons of salt, all the spices and 5 tablespoons of oil. Mix well and transfer to a resealable plastic bag.
Rub the pork all over with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil; season lightly with salt and pepper. Put each slice of pork in the bag; shake to evenly coat and press to help the crumbs adhere. Transfer to the rack.
Bake the chops for about 20 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Serve with lemon wedges.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: sureshot13
Review Body: Hi, just wondering about that fantastic-looking black chef's knife in the photo...
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-21