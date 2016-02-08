Crispy Shake-and-Bake Pork

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. Set a rack over a baking sheet. In a medium bowl, combine the shredded wheat, 2 teaspoons of salt, all the spices and 5 tablespoons of oil. Mix well and transfer to a resealable plastic bag.

Step 2 Rub the pork all over with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil; season lightly with salt and pepper. Put each slice of pork in the bag; shake to evenly coat and press to help the crumbs adhere. Transfer to the rack.