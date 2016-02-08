Crispy Shake-and-Bake Pork
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

As an alternative to crispy fried food, F&W’s Kay Chun coats pork chops in unsweetened shredded wheat cereal and lots of seasonings, then bakes. Slideshow: Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 7 ounces unsweetened shredded wheat cereal, crushed (3 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • 2 teaspoons celery salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon granulated onion
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon pepper, plus more for seasoning
  • 7 tablespoons canola oil
  • Four 1/2-inch-thick boneless rib pork chops (about 6 ounces each)
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Set a rack over a baking sheet. In a medium bowl, combine the shredded wheat, 2 teaspoons of salt, all the spices and 5 tablespoons of oil. Mix well and transfer to a resealable plastic bag. 

Step 2    

Rub the pork all over with the remaining 2 tablespoons of  oil; season lightly with salt and pepper. Put each slice of pork in the bag; shake to evenly coat and press to help the crumbs adhere. Transfer to the rack.

Step 3    

Bake the chops for about 20 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Serve with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The shredded wheat coating can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Fruit-forward Cal-Italian red.

