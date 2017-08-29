Crispy Salmon and Wilted Chard 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2017

Economy is a beautiful thing: Food & Wine test kitchen deputy editor Justin Chapple’s tarragon vinaigrette flavors both earthy chard and buttery pan-seared salmon. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon,  plus leaves for garnish 
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 
  • 1 teaspoon honey 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pound rainbow Swiss chard, stems cut into 2-inch lengths and leaves coarsely torn 
  • 1 large shallot, minced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • Four 5- to 6-ounce salmon fillets 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar with the chopped tarragon, mustard, honey  and ¼ cup of the olive oil. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon  of the olive oil. Add the chard stems, shallot and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the stems are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chard leaves in large handfuls and cook until just wilted, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, season the salmon with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil until shimmering. Add the salmon, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat, pressing gently with a spatula to flatten, until the skin is browned and crisp, about  3 minutes. Flip the salmon and cook until medium within, about 3 minutes. Transfer the salmon and wilted chard to plates. Garnish with tarragon leaves and serve, passing the remaining vinaigrette at the table.

