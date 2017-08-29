Crispy Salmon and Wilted Chard 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar with the chopped tarragon, mustard, honey and ¼ cup of the olive oil. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the chard stems, shallot and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the stems are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chard leaves in large handfuls and cook until just wilted, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper.