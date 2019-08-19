Crispy Ricotta-Kale Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the salsa Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in upper third of oven. Place tomatillos and garlic in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Broil in preheated oven on upper rack, turning often, until evenly charred and tomatillos begin to release some of their liquid, about 10 minutes. Remove from skillet, and set aside. When garlic is cool enough to handle, remove and discard peel. Place tomatillos, garlic, and salt in a molcajete or mortar and pestle; mash until pulpy in texture. (To use a blender, pulse until roughly chopped, about 3 times, keeping some of the texture.) Transfer tomatillo mixture to a bowl, and stir in pistachios, lime juice, chile, and scallion.

Step 2 Make the tacos Heat olive oil in a clean 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Add kale, a pinch of salt, and a pinch of pepper. Cook, stirring often, until kale is slightly wilted, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl, and set aside to let cool slightly. Wipe out skillet.

Step 3 Working with 1 tortilla at a time, place tortilla in skillet. Cook over medium until pliable, about 15 seconds per side. Wrap warmed tortillas in a clean kitchen towel, and set aside. Add drained requesón, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon black pepper to kale; stir until combined. Spoon about 1/4 cup cheese filling down center of each tortilla; fold in half.