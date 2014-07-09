Crispy Ricotta and Mint Wonton Ravioli

These crispy ricotta and mint ravioli are easy-to-make, thanks to store-bought wonton wrappers. Slideshow: More Appetizer Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl combine the ricotta cheese, egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon zest, mint, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Arrange 6 wonton wrappers on a work surface. Scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli. Press down the edges, sealing the ravioli and pressing out as much air as possible from the centers. If desired, cut the edges with a fluted cutter or roller. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.
In a large skillet, heat about 1/4 inch of oil over medium-high heat to 350°. In small batches, fry each side of the ravioli until crisp, about 30 seconds each side. Remove with a slotted spoon.
Serve With
Tomato sauce or béchamel sauce.