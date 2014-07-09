Crispy Ricotta and Mint Wonton Ravioli
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2014

These crispy ricotta and mint ravioli are easy-to-make, thanks to store-bought wonton wrappers.  Slideshow: More Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  • Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • About 40 wonton wrappers
  • Water, for sealing the wrappers
  • Grapeseed oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl combine the ricotta cheese, egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon zest, mint, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 2    

Arrange 6 wonton wrappers on a work surface. Scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli. Press down the edges, sealing the ravioli and pressing out as much air as possible from the centers. If desired, cut the edges with a fluted cutter or roller. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat about 1/4 inch of oil over medium-high heat to 350°. In small batches, fry each side of the ravioli until crisp, about 30 seconds each side. Remove with a slotted spoon.

Serve With

Tomato sauce or béchamel sauce.

