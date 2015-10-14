Crispy Quinoa Brittle

Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook the quinoa in a saucepan of boiling water until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain and spread on a large baking sheet; let cool to room temperature.

Drizzle the quinoa with the oil and toss to coat. Bake for 30 minutes, until crisp.

Step 3

In a medium saucepan, cook the sugar over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until a deep amber caramel forms, about 8 minutes. Stir in the baking soda, then stir in the quinoa and sesame seeds. Immediately scrape the mixture onto the baking sheet and, working quickly, spread it as thinly as possible. Let cool completely.