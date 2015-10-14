Crispy Quinoa Brittle
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 pound
Kay Chun
November 2015

To add some protein and extra crunch to her brittle, F&W’s Kay Chun makes it with toasted quinoa and sesame seeds. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed (2 1/2 cups cooked)
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook the quinoa in a saucepan of boiling water until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain and spread on a large baking sheet; let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

Drizzle the quinoa with the oil and toss to coat. Bake for 30 minutes, until crisp.

Step 3    

In a medium saucepan, cook the sugar over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until a deep amber caramel forms, about 8 minutes. Stir in the baking soda, then stir in the quinoa and sesame seeds. Immediately scrape the mixture onto the baking sheet and, working quickly, spread it as thinly as possible. Let cool completely.

Make Ahead

The brittle can be stored in an airtight container for 1 week.

