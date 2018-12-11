Crispy Potato Rounds

Jennifer Causey
A combination of olive oil and butter gives these potato rounds incredible flavor and a golden, crispy crust.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potato disks in a medium saucepan, and add water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons salt, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until potatoes are just tender but not falling apart, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain well, and pat dry.
Step 2
Place oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high, and cook until butter is melted. Add potato disks, and cook until browned and crusty, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter, and season with pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.