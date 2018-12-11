Crispy Potato Rounds
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
January 2019

A combination of olive oil and butter gives these potato rounds incredible flavor and a golden, crispy crust.

Ingredients

  • 4 medium (5-ounces) Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, trimmed on 2 opposite sides, and cut into ¾- to 1-inch disks (32 disks total)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place potato disks in a medium saucepan, and add water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons salt, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until potatoes are just tender but not falling apart, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain well, and pat dry.

Step 2    

Place oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high, and cook until butter is melted. Add potato disks, and cook until browned and crusty, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter, and season with pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

