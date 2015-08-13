Crispy Pork Belly Tacos with Pico de Gallo

How to Make It

Step 1 Braise the pork belly Preheat the oven to 250°. In a large ovenproof saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cover, transfer to the oven and braise the pork until very tender, about 3 hours. Transfer the pork to a plate to cool slightly; discard the braising liquid.

Step 2 Make the pico de gallo In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the salt. Season with salt and mix well.