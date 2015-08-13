Crispy Pork Belly Tacos with Pico de Gallo

Chef Enrique Olvera stuffs tacos with crispy pork belly, confited in fat, and serves them with a tangy salsa spiked with Mexican beer. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 250°. In a large ovenproof saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cover, transfer to the oven and braise the pork until very tender, about 3 hours. Transfer the pork to a plate to cool slightly; discard the braising liquid.
In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the salt. Season with salt and mix well.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the pork belly, skin side down, and weigh it down with another heavy skillet. Cook over moderately low heat until golden and crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer the pork, skin side up, to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Slice across the grain 1/4 inch thick, then halve the slices crosswise. Top each tortilla with a few pieces of pork belly and a little pico de gallo and serve warm.
Make Ahead
Notes
Morita chiles are small, dried smoked chiles; they’re a little spicier than chipotles.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Brettalancook
Review Body: Im confused about this recipe.. Step one in the directions.. And step 3.. Step one.. It says braise pork.. Step 3 says put it in a skillet.. I am confused. Will someone give me a more descriptive instruction.. I am new to this. It would be greatly appreciated.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-25