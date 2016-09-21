Crispy Oysters with Fresh Horseradish Cocktail Sauce

Make the cocktail sauce Roast the jalapeño directly over a gas flame, turning, until blackened all over, about 8 minutes. Peel, seed and mince the jalapeño and transfer to a small bowl. Whisk in the next 6 ingredients and season with Tabasco and salt.

Step 3

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 inches of canola oil to 375°. Dredge each oyster in the panko mixture and transfer to a baking sheet. Line a second baking sheet with paper towels. Working in 3 batches, fry the oysters, turning, until golden brown and crispy, about 1 minute per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the oysters to the paper towels to drain. Season with salt. Garnish with chopped chives and serve immediately with the cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.