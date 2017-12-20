Crispy Octopus and Potatoes
Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple

Using high-quality canned octopus lets you skip braising and get straight to perfectly tender octopus for this quick and delicious dish from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple. We love the Ramon Pena brand, especially the paprika variety for extra depth of flavor. Slideshow: More Octopus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound baby red potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Two 4.9-ounce cans sliced octopus in paprika sauce (preferably Ramon Pena brand; see Note)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet Pimentón de la Vera (smoked Spanish paprika)
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley leaves
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and spread on a baking sheet to cool, then cut in half.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the potatoes and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and nearly crisp, about 5 minutes. Add in the sliced octopus and cook, turning occasionally, until the octopus is browned and crisp, about 3 minutes. Stir in the parsley, lemon juice and paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.

Notes

Canned Octopus

