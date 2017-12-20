Crispy Octopus and Potatoes

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and spread on a baking sheet to cool, then cut in half.

Step 2

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the potatoes and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and nearly crisp, about 5 minutes. Add in the sliced octopus and cook, turning occasionally, until the octopus is browned and crisp, about 3 minutes. Stir in the parsley, lemon juice and paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.