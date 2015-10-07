Crispy Indian Chickpeas
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup 
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

A little curry powder adds Indian flavor to this healthy quick-prep snack. Slideshow: More Healthy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed well
  • 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 400°. Using paper towels, dry the drained and rinsed chickpeas well. Spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet and toss well with the extra-virgin olive oil, curry powder and sea salt. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the chickpeas are crispy. Remove from the oven and allow them to cool completely before serving.

