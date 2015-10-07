Crispy Indian Chickpeas

© Kristen Stevens
A little curry powder adds Indian flavor to this healthy quick-prep snack. Slideshow: More Healthy Indian Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 400°. Using paper towels, dry the drained and rinsed chickpeas well. Spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet and toss well with the extra-virgin olive oil, curry powder and sea salt. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the chickpeas are crispy. Remove from the oven and allow them to cool completely before serving.
