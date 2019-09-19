Crispy Hake with Gingery Leeks
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Louis Richard
October 2019

Tender, quick-blanched vegetables and perfectly cooked fish are served with sautéed alliums and dressed in a creamy white wine sauce in this classic bistro dish you’ll crave.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound purple or regular fingerling potatoes, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 cup Sauvignon Blanc (preferably from Bordeaux), divided
  • 4 small carrots with tops, trimmed
  • 3/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons cold unsalted butter (7 1/2 ounces), cut into pieces, divided
  • 2 cups finely chopped leeks (from 3 leeks)
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 4 (5-ounce) skin-on hake or cod fillets, scored and patted dry
  • 1 teaspoon instant flour, such as Wondra, or all-purpose flour
  • 4 kumquats, thinly sliced
  • Sliced fresh chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Add potatoes, 2 tablespoons salt, and water to cover to a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer, uncovered, just until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer potatoes to a medium bowl, reserving water in pan. Pour 1/4 cup wine over potatoes. Immediately remove potatoes (do not let sit in wine), and cut into 1/2-inch-thick coins. Set potatoes aside; reserve wine. Add carrots to hot water in pan, and return to a boil over high. Cook until crisp-tender, about 6 minutes; drain carrots, and set aside.

Step 2    

Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-low. Add leeks; stir to coat. Add ginger and 3/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, just until crisp-tender but not browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

Step 3    

Place shallots and remaining 3/4 cup wine plus reserved wine from potatoes in a small saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, undisturbed, until wine is reduced to about 2 tablespoons, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and whisk in crème fraîche until blended. Return to heat over low. Gradually whisk in 1/2 cup butter, 1 piece at a time, whisking until almost emulsified before adding next piece. Whisk in lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Remove from heat; cover and keep warm.

Step 4    

Heat canola oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high just until smoking. Sprinkle hake fillets with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and flour. Add fillets to skillet, skin side down; cook, gently pressing fillets with a spatula, until skin begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to preheated oven, and roast 3 minutes. Return to stovetop over high. Carefully turn fish over, and add remaining 1/4 cup butter. Tilt skillet toward you so butter pools, and cook, basting fish often, until fish is just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step
Step 5    

Divide potatoes, carrots, and fish among 4 plates. Spoon leek mixture and white wine sauce over and around fish and vegetables. Top with kumquats and chives.

Suggested Pairing

Citrusy, crisp Bordeaux blanc.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement